Pierce County Flood Control Zone District announces new grant to reduce flood risk

In an effort to increase safety while stimulating the economy, the Pierce County Flood Control Zone District announced today the availability of $2 million in grant funding for projects that reduce the impact of flooding.

“One of the ways we can protect people, property, and the economic prosperity of Pierce County is by investing in proactive measures against potential flood damage,” said Dave Morell, Pierce County Flood Control Zone District Chair. “In this program, we invite applicants to apply for grant funding for projects that protect lives and reduce the public risk caused by flooding, all while creating jobs throughout the region. By supporting projects that improve our community in multiple ways, we can ensure a more resilient Pierce County in the future.”

To qualify for funding, projects must provide a flood reduction and watershed management benefit. Potential eligible projects may include the following:

Flood Control or stormwater control improvements

Community Flood Resiliency projects (e.g. installation of evacuation signage)

Habitat protection and management

Culvert improvements

Watershed management projects

Structure demolition that supports a larger flood risk reduction project

Purchase of equipment for flood risk reduction

Native tribes and non-profit organizations are now eligible and encouraged to apply, as well as cities/municipalities including park’s agencies in Pierce County.

Pre-applications are due by August 20, 2020 where they will be screened for eligibility. Successful applicants can submit a full application by September 30, 2020, which will be reviewed by a panel equally representing the eligible applicant groups.

Applicants may apply for a maximum of $1,000,000 for a single project, and all projects must be completed by December 31, 2021. More information about the timeline, criteria, eligibility, and application assistance can be found by visiting the Pierce County Flood Control Zone District website, or by contacting Brynne Walker, Floodplain Management Planner, Pierce County Planning & Public Works (253)798-4671 or brynne.walker@piercecountywa.gov.