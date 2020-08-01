Making A Difference Foundation awarded $5,000 grant from CHI Franciscan

Making A Difference Foundation (MADF) announced it recently received a grant for $5,000 from CHI Franciscan for its Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank delivery program. This grant from CHI will support the purchase of food to give away and help us provide 25,000 meals within Pierce County.

MADF’s Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank’s delivery program addresses food insecurity within the community. It serves low-income people in need of prepackaged food as well as special diet food, culturally appropriate food, and fresh produce, meats, and dairy items. Clients who receive delivery include the elderly and disabled, the homeless, immigrant communities, communities of color, and those in food desert locations. In an effort to remove all barriers to accessing healthy food, the program delivers food boxes of approximately 40 lbs. of food directly to households whenever they need it, where they need it most.

Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank delivery is a program of MADF. It is the largest independently owned and operated food bank in Pierce County with the largest food delivery system. The food bank served 42,000 people in May 2020 alone with 520,000 lbs. of food. For the delivery program, since the start of COVID-19, they have grown from delivering to 500 households to 1,500 households per week. Eloise’s Cooking Pot Food Bank is located at 3543 E. McKinley Avenue on Tacoma’s east side and can reached at 253-212-2778; info@themadfseattle.org. Visit MADF’s website at www.themadf.org for information.