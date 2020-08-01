The City of Fircrest would like to remind Fircrest voters about the August 4, 2020, primary election. Fircrest Proposition No. 1 on the August 4, 2020 primary election ballot asks the community whether or not to renew a property tax levy of up to 50¢ per $1,000 of assessed value for emergency medical care and services for the next 6 years.

Since 1991, this levy has helped pay for the cost of emergency medical care and services in Fircrest. The City of Fircrest contracts with the City of Tacoma for Fire and Emergency Medical Services. The current levy expires on December 31, 2020. State law requires that this type of levy goes before the voters every 6 years.

