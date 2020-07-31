Straight Talk on Race, Relationships, and Racial Justice

Join us Monday, August 3 at 5PM for a panel discussion about Race, Relationships, and Racial Justice. This conversation will focus on bi-racial couples and their experiences in the aftermath of the race-based uprisings this summer in the midst of a pandemic.

This live community forum is part of the ongoing Straight Talk series examining the impacts of COVID-19, focused on those with the greatest needs.

These discussions hosted by Metropolitan Development Council and Tacoma Urban League are geared toward our communities that are not in the mainstream flow of information. The conversations will continue each Monday throughout the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

To register, visit: zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YsXvraI4Swua6AenTpXZWA