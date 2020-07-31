Steilacoom Town Administrator July 31 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 4, 2020, at 6:30 PM via a “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Planning Commission – August 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM via a “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Civil Service Commission – August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM via “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM via “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Community Work Party – August 4th from 8 AM to 10 AM:

Volunteers are welcome to help spread wood chips at the top of the park and remove weeds on the berm below at Saltar’s Point Park. We are scheduling for only 2 hours with an early start time to avoid too much heat/sun.

Please bring your own tools and gloves and water. For above, rakes and shovels will be needed. For below, shovels, pickaxes, hoes, a pitchfork.

COVID precautions will be in place, which means keeping at least 6 feet apart which should be easy to do outdoors. Masks will also be required.

COVID-19 Testing:

Pierce County in partnership with the Town provided an opportunity for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, July 22nd. 320 individuals were tested with 7 testing positive. Results and notifications are taking longer than anticipated due to back-ups in the laboratories. See the following link for additional information.

www.tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31661/

Pierce County will be conducting additional testing at the following sites in the coming weeks:

08/01/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

08/04/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

08/07/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

08/08/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

08/12/2020 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

08/15/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

08/19/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

09/16/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

10/21/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Additional information may be obtained at www.tpchd.org/healthy-people/diseases/covid-19/testing-information#mobile or www.piercecountywa.gov/6758/Covid-19-Mobile-Testing

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which started Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 6 AM to 6 PM at Cherrydale School. Staff is currently working out the details and anticipates opening registration on August 3rd.

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to the following significant events over the past week:

139 total incidents

6 medical aid responses

37 suspicious circumstance/security checks

6 responses for a person in crisis/welfare checks

3 incidents of domestic disturbance

17 parking enforcement responses

1 incident of railroad trespassing

All our quarantined officers have returned to work, healthy and ready to serve.

Unfortunately, despite regular reminders, such as our recent fatal collision, some individuals continue to utilize our railways through town as pedestrian walkways. Any pedestrian presence upon a railway, other than at designated crossings, is trespassing and prohibited by law. Public Safety urges our neighbors, and their children, to refrain from walking upon railways.

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we have received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110.

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued painting roadway pavement markings and parking lot lines along with vactoring catch basins; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew installed a permanent power service in the Tasanee Development; performed inspection for the Norberg Development; disconnected and reconnected a service on Blaine Street for a panel upgrade; continued transformer maintenance; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew removed a large tree adjacent to the pump station due to root intrusion in the near-by sewer line; inspected sewer service replacements in the 100 block of Champion Street and the 1300 block of Roe Street; continued hydrant and valve maintenance; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; removed graffiti at one of the parks; removed surplus equipment and materials from the Community Center; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Burn Ban Effective July 30, 2020:

A county-wide burn ban in Pierce County is effective Thursday, July 30 at 8 a.m. until further notice.

The Pierce County fire marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather conditions.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal.

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.

Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two, five-gallon buckets of water.

No burning when winds exceed five miles per hour.

This ban only applies to residents in unincorporated Pierce County. Mayor Ron Lucas declared the ban will also be effective in the Town of Steilacoom. Please see the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau’s website for additional information at www.piercecountywa.gov/fpb.