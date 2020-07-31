Hybrid telehealth and in-person approach expands patients’ options

Submitted by CHI Franciscan.
Patients who need medical care during COVID, whether for a chronic condition or to address new symptoms, have options. In-person care is safely resuming, but many expect telehealth will become a standard care option – even when social distancing and safety restrictions lift.
Patients often don’t know they can be seen virtually for many common needs, including diabetes management, select annual screenings, and post-surgical follow-ups.
We have a telehealth expert lined up who can dispel myths about telehealth and walk patients through what to expect – let me know if you are interested in setting up some time to learn more.
Here are a few additional updates from CHI Franciscan’s own telehealth program:
- CHI Franciscan recently built out its website so patients can quickly search for providers offering virtual appointments.
- There have been over 90,000 virtual visits across specialties and providers since March.
- So far, 83% of patients in 2020 said their virtual visit was just as good or even better than an in-person visit.
- Free virtual urgent care screenings are still available and CHI Franciscan has onboarded 500+ providers for video appointments.
