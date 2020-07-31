Hybrid telehealth and in-person approach expands patients’ options

Submitted by CHI Franciscan.

Patients who need medical care during COVID, whether for a chronic condition or to address new symptoms, have options. In-person care is safely resuming, but many expect telehealth will become a standard care option – even when social distancing and safety restrictions lift.

Patients often don’t know they can be seen virtually for many common needs, including diabetes management, select annual screenings, and post-surgical follow-ups.

We have a telehealth expert lined up who can dispel myths about telehealth and walk patients through what to expect – let me know if you are interested in setting up some time to learn more.

Here are a few additional updates from CHI Franciscan’s own telehealth program:

CHI Franciscan recently built out its website so patients can quickly search for providers offering virtual appointments.

There have been over 90,000 virtual visits across specialties and providers since March.

So far, 83% of patients in 2020 said their virtual visit was just as good or even better than an in-person visit.

Free virtual urgent care screenings are still available and CHI Franciscan has onboarded 500+ providers for video appointments.