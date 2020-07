Submitted by CORE.

CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) volunteer group is holding a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 6pm. Everyone who is interested in learning more about the orchard is invited to attend. Our activities include the Adopt A Tree program, mason bees and pruning parties along with other events.

For info on joining our zoom meeting, please contact apples@curranappleorchard.com