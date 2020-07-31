Candidate Espinoza rolls out list of endorsements

Press Release from Friends of Maia Espinoza.

Washington Superintendent candidate Maia Espinoza has been endorsed by several Washington state legislators.

Washington State Representatives Andrew Barkis, Dan Griffey, Morgan Irwin, Drew Stokesbary, Alex Ybarra, Tom Dent, Jim Walsh, Bill Jenkin, Chris Corry, and Senators Barbara Bailey, Keith Wagoner, Tim Sheldon, Doug Erickson, Jim Honeyford, Curtis King, and Judy Warnick have offered their full support and endorsement of Maia Espinoza.