In January, I wrote about BBQ Pete’s expanding to Lakewood. At the time, an opening was estimated for the spring. And then the pandemic hit. That slowed progress, but BBQ Pete’s fans will be happy to hear they’ll likely be able to enjoy the return of BBQ Pete’s ribs sometime later this summer, if all […]

The post BBQ Pete’s is still opening in Lakewood. Here’s an update appeared first on Dine Pierce County.