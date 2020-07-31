94 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 1 new death confirmed July 31

On July 31, we confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death from last week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificate. Our totals are 4,876 cases and 116 deaths.

The death now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause is:

A man in his 80s from Frederickson, with underlying health conditions.

We have reported 1,330 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 147.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 95.0.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

41.4% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population

Of these, 21.7% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases