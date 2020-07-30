Rep. Kilmer Drops $601K on Ads to Defeat Progressive Challenger

Press Release from Rebecca Parsons for Congress.

TACOMA, WA – Having raised millions from wealthy donors, corporate PACs, and lobbyists, Representative Derek Kilmer, chairman of the corporate-friendly New Democrat Coalition, is spending enormous sums of money in a bid to defeat progressive challenger Rebecca Parson in Washington’s 6th District.

In the first half of July, Kilmer spent some $424,872 on TV advertising, $155,093 on digital ads, and $21,704 on direct mail.

During the same two weeks in July 2018, he spent nothing on TV, digital, or mail.

Washington’s nonpartisan top-two primary is on August 4.

“While Rep. Kilmer hasn’t publicly acknowledged my campaign or debated me, it’s clear he’s paying attention and taking our campaign seriously,” said Parson. “That’s good. The people of Washington’s 6th District deserve a choice in this election.”

“I don’t have millions of dollars to dump into misleading ads because I don’t accept campaign cash from corporate PACs or lobbyists,” Parson added. “What we do have is a powerful phone-banking operation that has made more than 700,000 calls to voters. We have raised more money than all of Kilmer’s opponents — from all parties — in the last three cycles combined, based on an average donation of $24. I am incredibly proud of our momentum heading into the August 4 primary.”

Last week, Parson received new endorsements from Washington Youth for Climate Justice, Friends of the Earth Action, and University of Washington Young Democrats.

Rebecca Parson is a Tacoma Area Disabilities Commissioner, tenants’ rights organizer, and small business owner. Along with Beth Doglio if elected, she would be the first LGBTQ+ person to hold Congressional office in Washington state.

District 6 extends from Tacoma to Aberdeen and Neah Bay to Bainbridge Island. Learn more about Parson’s campaign at rebeccaforwa.com, and follow Parson on Twitter: @RebeccaforWA.