Police and Water and Streets, Oh My!

The City offers a free civics course for those interested to learn about their local government.

Puyallup 101: Your Community’s Civics will provide insight into the operations of the City over the course of eight weeks starting August 27th. Residents and business owners as well as those who work in Puyallup are encouraged to sign up by August 18th. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this session of Puyallup 101 will occur remotely. All classes will be conducted via the Zoom platform. To learn more and sign up …