People change; families reunite!

For most children in foster care, reunification with their family is the best option for a permanent and loving home.

Each year, thousands of children are successfully reunited with their families after parents put in hard work in gaining new understanding and skills, and partner with social workers, guardians ad litem, attorneys and the courts to meet extensive requirements. Safe reunification of children with their parents is the primary goal of the dependency process.

While the month of June is the official Family Reunification Month in Washington, Pierce County will be holding its Family Reunification Celebration on July 31, 2020.

This year’s event will look much different than years past due to the impact of COVID-19. The celebration will consist of a drive-through parade, filled with cheers, gift baskets, shout outs, cake pops and applause by judges and stakeholders celebrating all the families who have successfully reunited with their children.