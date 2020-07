Old Town Wine Skins is coming to Tacoma’s Old Town neighborhood. Late August or later is the target opening timeframe for the wine bar and small-plates cafe that will be across the street from The Spar. The eatery and bar is at 2208 N. 30th St., in the former home of Montamara Kitchen, which closed […]

