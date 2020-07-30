City of DuPont Files Claim Regarding PFAS

The City of DuPont has filed a claim against the United States Government requesting financial compensation for future costs relating to ongoing water protection efforts in response to PFAS (per and polyfluoroalkyl substances) in the City’s water wells.

PFAS are a diverse group of compounds resistant to heat, water, and oil. For decades, they have been used in hundreds of industrial applications and consumer products such as carpeting, clothing, upholstery, food paper wrappings, fire-fighting foams, and metal plating.

Firefighting foam, containing PFAS, from JBLM has been detected in their own wells as well the City’s. PFAS levels are below the Environmental Protect Agency’s (EPA) and the State of Washington’s health advisory limit, making the City’s water safe to drink.

It is the City’s top priority to provide safe drinking water and keep the PFAS levels below the health advisory limit. We do this by continuing to test and monitor the PFAS levels from our water wells.

To ensure a safe and reliable water supply, the City is proactively designing for planned construction of new treatment systems that will safely filter out the PFAS. The City has held community outreach and education opportunities, and continues regulatory engagement with health officials.

For more information on PFAS visit: www.dupontwa.gov/502/PFAS.