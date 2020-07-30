112 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed July 30

On July 30, we confirmed 112 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths from the last week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificates. Our totals are 4,784 cases and 115 deaths.

Of the 2 deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause, both had underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 50s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 80s from South Hill.

We have reported 1,310 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 145.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 93.6

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

42.2% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

Of these, 22.2% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

?We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

?More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases