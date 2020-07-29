When the students are ready…

Submitted by Perry L. Newell.

We live in an extraordinarily complex world. As school districts have been forced to embrace remote learning during the pandemic, teachers and students alike have found ways to adapt to the new normal. And as school districts plan for the fall semester, many are turning to online learning because students and teachers may not be together in their school buildings.

Many of the resources may be lost. The interaction between students and teaching staff may be felt for years to come. The Funding College Project, and Cash for Kids are non-commercial activity, which has been asked to supply to newspapers and community bulletin boards serving the area information about active awards, and scholarships and insightful advice. It is our hope that you find the information useful.

Information is made available weekly and can be found at: www.educatingouryouth.org

Do you think the Internal Revenue Service can help you?

INTERNAL REVENUE TAX CODE – will help you determine if you’re eligible for certain educational credits or deductions including the American Opportunity Credit, the Lifetime Learning Credit, and the Tuition and Fees Deduction. www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-an-education-credit

THE POSSE VETERANS PROGRAM – The Posse Veterans Program identifies, trains, and supports veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces interested in pursuing bachelor’s degrees at top colleges and universities.

Those accepted into the program attend college as part of a team of veterans—a Veterans Posse. Participants receive training prior to matriculating on campus and mentoring once enrolled. In addition, Posse partner colleges provide veterans in the program with supplemental funding to cover the full cost of tuition. www.possefoundation.org/shaping-the-future/posse-veterans-program

CONGRATS 2020-21 FELLOWS AND GRANTEES!

AAUW is excited to announce more than 200 awards and $3.5 million in funding for fellows and grantees in the 2020–21 award year. These exceptional recipients, who were notified by email on April 15, will pursue academic work and lead innovative community projects to empower women and girls. www.aauw.org/resources/programs/fellowships-grants/

VIRTUAL COLLEGE TOURS – COVID-19 doesn’t stop the college process, these virtual college tours. docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1sO7pVos0EvK0BvXoMbnyg00K6r7hXbOQE0HNXF4N4eM/edit

BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU NORTHWEST + PACIFIC STUDENTS OF INTEGRITY SCHOLARSHIP

AVAILABLE IN ALASKA, HAWAII, IDAHO, MONTANA, OREGON, WASHINGTON AND WESTERN WYOMING.

BBB Foundation offers the Students of Integrity Scholarships to recognize high school juniors and seniors who personify and communicate ethics in the real world, as demonstrated through community service, personal integrity, and academic accomplishments.

Scholarships will be awarded to the winning applications submitted by students residing in Alaska, Oregon, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Washington or Western Wyoming*. High school juniors and seniors from across the Northwest and Pacific are encouraged to apply by submitting either a 3-minute video or a 500-word essay on the listed topics. bbb-scholarship.org/scholarships/

GROUNDBREAKER LEADERSHIP SCHOLARSHIP

The Against The Grain Groundbreaker Leadership Scholarship provides financial assistance and promotion of Asian American college seniors and graduate students who have exhibited exemplary leadership, vision, and passion that is blazing a trail for others to follow and changing lives in the Asian American community. Awards: $1,500 to be applied toward school tuition and fees. againstthegrainproductions.com/groundbreaker-leadership-scholarship/

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE.

Young Scholars Program – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000- Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. www.jkcf.org

THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR SPONSORS ???????????????????????????CAREERONESTOP, which provides a list of nationally available scholarships, in addition to resources about career exploration, training, and jobs. Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities.

www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Training/find-scholarships.aspx

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA – We’re Your People – There are tons of scholarships out there, designed to help students like you get to—and stay in—college. Start exploring and start the application process with the click of a button. We Have One Passion – Every Student.

At Scholarship America, we’re passionate about student success. It’s what drives us. Developing leading scholarship solutions and partnering with people who also believe that a student should never, ever give up on their dream because they didn’t think it was possible. scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

253 PLU BOUND FULL TUITION SCHOLARSHIP – PLU offers a scholarship for students who are College Bound eligible, attend a high school in Washington state, and have a 3.30 or higher weighted cumulative GPA. Students who qualify will be awarded full tuition for their four years at PLU through a combination of federal, state, PLU grants and scholarships, and the College Bound Scholarship. www.plu.edu/admission-first-year/financial-aid/scholarships/253-plu-bound-scholarships/

Do you know a top student leader who will be graduating high school in 2020 and may be eligible for THE GATES SCHOLARSHIP? Please don’t hesitate to apply now! www.thegatesscholarship.org/

ARE THERE SCHOLARSHIPS SPECIFICALLY FOR LATINOS?

The number of Latino students starting college this year has grown. There will be more new students of Latino descent than any other minority group. And while college costs can be too expensive for many students, scholarships are available.

To qualify for scholarship money, Latino students should consider their grade point average (GPA), test scores, and community involvement. These are some of the factors that can help with winning scholarship money. Always check the rules and requirements for scholarships. www.unigo.com/pay-for-college/scholarship/scholarships-for-latinos

WOMEN’S INDEPENDENCE SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Application Deadline: Rolling – Description: Women’s Independence Scholarship Program (WISP) was created in 1999 as a project of The Sunshine Lady Foundation. In 2008, we were spun off from SLF to focus solely on scholarships for survivors of intimate partner abuse. We’re excited to launch the on-line application process this year and are looking forward to your submissions! wispinc.org/

THE ACCESS PROGRAMS AT THE UNIVERSITY OF PUGET SOUND are designed to promote academic excellence and expand college opportunities for Tacoma Public Schools middle and high school students from traditionally underrepresented groups in higher education.

Access Programs are open to students in grades 7 through 12 enrolled in the Tacoma School District who are members of one or more of the following groups:

• first-generation college students

• minoritized groups underrepresented in higher education

• groups with socioeconomic statuses underrepresented in higher education

Access Programs include three types of programs

1. Access to College Initiatives: academic-year tutoring/mentoring/academic support and Access Club activities in Tacoma Public Schools middle and secondary schools and Tuesday Night Tutoring and College Access Days on the University of Puget Sound campus

2. Summer Academic Challenge: four-week tuition free STEAM based program at the University of Puget Sound campus

3. Access Cohort Program: provides financial, academic, and social support to Access Program students who enroll at the University of Puget Sound. www.pugetsound.edu/about/offices-services/access-programs/

GIRLPRENEURS – The importance of girl empowerment work being done through building a dedicated mentorship program for girls. Powered by role models and entrepreneurs from all fields, the interactive event series will introduce girls to entrepreneurship, of all kinds, and aims to cultivate the doer, maker, innovator spirit in these leaders of tomorrow. www.womenyoushouldfund.com/girlpreneurs/

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

REFER-A-STUDENT – QuestBridge connects the nation’s brightest students from low-income backgrounds to top colleges across the United States. We have two programs, the National College Match for high school seniors, and the College Prep Scholars Program for high school juniors.

SOROPTIMIST’S LIVE YOUR DREAM AWARDS PROGRAM is a unique education grant for women who provide the primary financial support for their families. Live Your Dream Awards give women the resources they need to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects.

Every year, Soroptimist distributes more than $2 million in education grants to about 1,500 women all over the world.

Over half of our Live Your Dream Awards recipients are survivors of domestic violence, trafficking, or sexual assault. Nearly all of the women and families we serve have overcome enormous obstacles including poverty, teen pregnancy, and drug or alcohol addiction. Live Your Dream Awards recipients may use the cash award to offset any costs associated with their efforts to attain higher education, such as books, childcare, tuition, and transportation. www.soroptimist.org/our-work/live-your-dream-awards/index.html

SWENEXT – OUTREACH PROGRAM FOR GIRLS K-12 – To expand the SWE community, developing a new way for girls (ages 17 and under) to learn and participate in engineering-introducing SWENext! Provides young girls, parents, and educators with the tools to increase their understanding of the engineering field. Establish engagement in engineering early on. swe-sc.org/outreach2/swene-outreach-program-for-girls-k-12/

WASHINGTON STATE COLLEGE BOUND SCHOLARSHIP 7th and 8th grade students may apply for College Bound if they meet one of the requirements. Deadline to complete the application is June 30 at the end of the student’s 8th grade year. readysetgrad.wa.gov/college/college-bound-scholarship-program

MICHAEL AND SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION – Amount: $20,000 – Scholarship is open to graduating high school seniors who have participated in an approved college readiness program (such as AVID, GEAR UP, Upward Bound – see full list on website) in grades 11 and 12. Applicant must have earned a minimum GPA of 2.4 and demonstrate financial need. www.dellscholars.org/scholarship/

MINORITY SCHOLARSHIPS – A large percentage of the U.S. college population is comprised of minority students from various backgrounds and races, including African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanic and Latinos, Asian and Pacific Islanders, and others.

Most awards can be found with a simple search on the internet, counselors and advisors, prospective colleges may have a list or can nominate you directly. A good place to start your search may be:

www.scholarships.com, www.unigo.com/scholarships, www.salliemae.com/, www.nitrocollege.com, and scholarshipowl.com

ONLINE SCHOLARSHIPS – Online scholarship opportunities are abundant, as are online scholarship searches. There are even scholarship programs specifically for students who also attend class online. Technological advances and marked increases in access to the Internet have revolutionized the scholarship world, allowing all kinds of college students and college-bound students more access to money for college than ever before. Of course, in addition to offering a host of scholarship information, application, and awards, the online world can also propagate scholarship myths and scams. Get more information with a click to: www.scholarships.com/financial-aid/college-scholarships/scholarships-by-type/online-scholarships/

