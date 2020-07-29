Tacoma Metro Aquatics Boosters launches effort to get swimmers back in the pool with social distancing guidelines in place

The Metro Parks Tacoma swim team, like so many others, has laid off all part-time staff including the nine year-round swim team staff and been forced to close all facilities. Additionally, the recent decision was made to cancel all swim lessons and team programs for the summer and fall.

Metro Aquatics coaches have continued to volunteer their time running ZOOM meetings, workouts, and activities, but they want to do more.

Metro Aquatics Boosters, a 501(c)3 organization, is stepping up to ensure all Tacoma area youth wanting to swim have the opportunity and support to do so. While the volunteer board has been busy securing grants, in order to maintain the facilities and staff through December of this year, the organization needs to raise an additional $30,000.

These funds will provide not only necessary pool time and instruction, but staffing and coaching in alignment with current safety and social distancing guidelines.

The organization launched a GoFundMe Charity campaign earlier this week and have raised over $1,000 towards their goal.

You can learn more about the effort here: charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/continuing-to-serve-tacoma-youth-through-the-pandemic