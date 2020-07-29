Steilacoom Tribal Council to join Lakewood United July 31

Danny K. Marshall, Chairman, Tribal Council, Steilacoom Tribal Government will join Lakewood United via Zoom on Friday, July 31 at 11 am.

Join Zoom Meeting – Please click on this link

us02web.zoom.us/j/86180147662?pwd=ZDNNTmFYNEdKdjVrc0Z3WTBRTVNDZz09

Meeting ID: 861 8014 7662

Passcode: 424289

Dial in by telephone 253-215-8782 (Tacoma)

Danny Marshall’s Bio:

Danny Marshall is the Chair of the Steilacoom Indian Tribal council – an elected, nine-member body charged with governing their people and preserving their heritage. Danny is a Tribal Leader with 4 Decades experience in Tribal Government. Experienced Program Administrator with a demonstrated history of working in the education management industry. Skilled in Nonprofit Organizations, Career Development, Coaching, Conflict Resolution, and Intercultural Communication. Strong community and social services professional with a MA focused on Counseling Psychology from Northwest University.

Steilacoom Tribe Website:

steilacoomtribe.blogspot.com/