Pierce Transit Hearing: Proposed Transit Development Plan

Pierce Transit’s draft edition of the Transit Development Plan (TDP) covering 2020-2025 has been filed with the Clerk of the Board. A copy will be available for review after July 29, 2020 at www.piercetransit.org/documents.

A public hearing will be held as part of the Board of Commissioners’ meeting on Monday, August 10, 2020. The meeting begins at 4:00 p.m. and is scheduled to be held virtually. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor Proclamation 20-28 that is in effect, a physical meeting location will not be provided for this meeting. If the restrictions imposed by the Governor are lifted, members of the public may attend the meeting at 3720 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA, however, attendance will be limited and attendees will be required to follow all social distancing guidelines in place. Pierce Transit encourages members of the public to attend virtually.

In order to provide oral comments during the public hearing, members of the public must register to speak during the public hearing with the Clerk of the Board by no later than 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, by providing their name, email address or phone number. A unique meeting invite will be provided to registered speakers. To register for the public hearing, please contact

Deanne Jacobson, Clerk of the Board

Email: Djacobson@piercetransit.org

Office: (253)581-8066

Written comments should be submitted to Duane Wakan, Senior Planner, 3701 96th Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, no later than Friday, August 28, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. PST.

The Transit Development Plan (TDP) reports on Pierce Transit’s annual operating budget, capital investments, and business strategies, and is submitted to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) annually. This year’s TDP highlights agency work accomplished in 2019; provides a general outline of services and facility changes anticipated from 2020-2025; and financial elements (both operating and capital), budgeted for 2020 plus projected unmet needs for 2021-2026. Once finalized, Pierce Transit will use the TDP to guide specific development of upcoming service designs, business strategies, and budget considerations. The document is scheduled for formal adoption at the September 14, 2020 Board of Commissioners’ meeting.

American Disability Act (ADA) accommodations are available with a 72-hour notice. Please contact the Clerk’s office at (253) 581-8066 for special accommodations.