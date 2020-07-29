Former State Rep. Jan Angel endorses Espinoza

Press Release from Friends of Maia Espinoza.

The Maia Espinoza for Superintendent of Public Instruction campaign keeps gaining momentum and has added Jan Angel, Former State Representative and State Senator to the growing list of endorsements.

Senator Angel joins many other local leaders like State Representatives Alex Ybarra, Tom Dent and Jim Walsh and State Senators Curtis King and Judy Warnick, just to name a few. They have all offered their full support and endorsement of Maia Espinoza in her race against incumbent, Chris Reykdal.

Monica Marchetti, Espinoza’s campaign manager stated “Our campaign is growing every day in support, and we are glad to welcome Former State Senator Jan Angel to the long list of people who have been inspired by Maia’s commitment and drive to Reimagine Education.”