Burn ban goes into effect Thursday morning in unincorporated Pierce County

A county-wide burn ban in Pierce County is effective Thursday, July 30 at 8 a.m. until further notice.

The Pierce County fire marshal, in partnership with the Pierce County Fire Chiefs’ Association, has declared a county-wide burn ban. This ban is due to current and predicted dry weather conditions.

The burn ban applies to all land clearing and yard debris outdoor burning. This ban does not apply to small recreational fires in established fire pits at approved campgrounds or private property with the owner’s permission. The use of gas and propane self-contained stoves and barbecues are allowed under the ban.

Recreational fires must:

Be built in a metal or concrete fire pit, such as those typically found in designated campgrounds; and not be used as debris disposal.

Grow no larger than three feet in diameter.

Be located in a clear spot free from any vegetation for at least 10 feet in a horizontal direction, including at least 25 feet away from any structure and allow 20-foot vertical clearance from overhanging branches.

Be attended at all times by an alert individual and equipment capable of extinguishing the fire like hand tools and a charged garden hose or not less than two, five-gallon buckets of water.

No burning when winds exceed five miles per hour.

This ban only applies to residents in unincorporated Pierce County. For residents of incorporated Pierce County cities, please contact your local jurisdiction for requirements. Please see the Pierce County Fire Prevention Bureau’s website for additional information at www.piercecountywa.gov/fpb.

If you have an approved Department of Natural Resources (DNR) burn permit and/or your property falls under the jurisdiction of the DNR, call 1-800-323-BURN for more information.