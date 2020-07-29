94 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths confirmed July 29

On July 29, we confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths from the last week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificates. Our totals are 4,680 cases and 113 deaths.

Of the 4 deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause, all had underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 80s from Tacoma.

A man in his 80s from Spanaway.

A woman in her 90s from Frederickson.

A man in his 90s from Spanaway.

We have reported 1,292 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 143.2. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 92.3.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

42.4% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population. Of these, 22.1% of cases in the last two weeks are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population. We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading? Read this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

We didn’t update the metrics in the Monitoring tab on our Safe Start Dashboard because we had technical problems. We hope to fix it by next week.

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases