The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Puyallup Tribe names Puyallup native as Chief Leschi Schools superintendent | Tacoma News Tribune

By Leave a Comment

Chief Leschi Schools’ interim superintendent has been named to the job permanently. The Puyallup Tribal Council appointed Marc Brouillet on June 30 to lead the 635-student school district. Read more at The News Tribune website.

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *