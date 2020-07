Delish Bakery is opening in Steilacoom and visitors can expect a menu of pastries, cakes, cookies, cake pops, macarons, cinnamon rolls, pies, croissants and “a little bit of bread.” The bakery is the project of Lisa Holmgren, a pastry student at Clover Park Technical College who is launching a second career as a baker. She’s […]

