CPSD schools to start 2020-21 school year with virtual learning

Clover Park School District has made the collective decision to begin the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in a virtual learning model. More specific information about the Return to Learning Plan will be shared in the coming weeks.

The following is a message to families from Superintendent Ron Banner regarding this decision:

Dear Clover Park School District Families:

We continue to monitor the significant increase in COVID-19 cases in our local area as we plan for the start of the 2020-21 school year. Based on the current data of COVID-19 infections, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department Director, Dr. Anthony Chen, has recommended that Pierce County schools do not open for onsite classroom learning.

We are working collectively with the school board and engaged in discussions and planning with representative staff stakeholders and union leadership regarding our Return to Learning Plan. Together, we have made a decision that is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of students and staff. In the midst of a void of specific guidance from the state, we took additional time to thoughtfully process the complexities of this decision. Our collective decision was based on Pierce County infection rate data and the recommendation of Dr. Chen, as well as feedback from stakeholders.

We will begin the 2020-21 school year on Wednesday, Sept. 2, in a virtual learning model in which students will participate in robust online learning at home.

As we engage students in academic learning, we will leverage this situation to set our students up for success by helping them develop foundational skills for their achievement now and in the future. Students will strengthen their technology skills, digital citizenship, virtual competency and resiliency as they interact with their teachers and classmates online. In doing so, students will build on their skill sets within our Four Pillars of Student Success: lifelong learning, collaboration, character and leadership.

Our?Return to Learning Plan includes three models to be implemented based on health and safety guidelines during the year:?

Virtual learning?at home Hybrid learning alternating time in school and at home? Face-to-face learning on site for all students

Each model will have different impacts for our students, families and staff. We learned a great deal this past spring from our previous remote learning efforts and are using that feedback in our planning to provide the best possible educational experience for our students until they return to face-to-face learning.?We are also working with community partners to see how we can help support families during these uncertain times.

We know this announcement will undoubtedly create many questions for you and your family. We are providing this info as early as possible so you can make plans as a family. We will be sharing more specific details of the Return to Learning Plan in the coming weeks to help you prepare for the school year. We appreciate patience as we move forward together.

This pandemic has challenged all of us in many different ways. Thank you for your partnership in support of your child’s learning.