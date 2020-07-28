77 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed July 28

On July 28, we confirmed 77 new COVID-19 cases in Pierce County and 3 new deaths that occurred within the last week where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificates. Our totals are 4,593 cases and 109 deaths.

The 3 new deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause are:

A woman in her 70s from Parkland with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 50s from Parkland with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Parkland with underlying health conditions.

We have reported 1,269 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 140.7. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 90.6.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

40% of cases are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

Of those cases, 22.4% are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

We see an increase of cases from all types of gatherings in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

