Rep. Heck to host Live Town Hall on COVID-19’s impact on the housing ecosystem

Submitted by Rep. Denny Heck.

July 28th, at 5:00 pm PT, will be hosting a Facebook Live town hall discussion on the impact COVID-19 has had on our nation’s housing ecosystem, and the steps I think Congress should take to give homeowners and renters a lifeline during this pandemic.

For this conversation, I’m honored to be joined by Diane Yentel, CEO and President of the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

If you have questions, let us know on FacebookTwitter or my website and we’ll get through as many as we can tomorrow. You can tune in live on my Facebook page. I hope you’ll join us! 

Along with all previous town halls I have held during the COVID-19 pandemic, tomorrow’s discussion will be available for viewing on my Facebook and YouTube pages afterwards.

