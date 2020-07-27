I-705 ramps open at Stadium Way. Large trucks follow truck detour route.

After installing track on Stadium Way near the I-705, crews will open the I-705 ramps late today, July 27. Vehicles will be able to exit and enter I-705 at Stadium Way. Stadium Way will be open to two-way traffic from I-705 to 4th St., and to northbound traffic to Division Ave. Because of the street closure in front of Stadium High School, large trucks should follow the truck detour route: from I-705 turn left onto Commerce St. to S. 9th St. Thank you.

Crews continue to install track on Division Avenue between Yakima Avenue and J Street, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hilltop. This week, the contractor will move the track installation south on MLK Jr. Way to the area between S. 11th St. and S. 15th St. Crews continue installing underground utilities on MLK Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital and on S. 8th Street.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to move the track installation work on Division Ave. through J St. and will move the sewer work to MLK Jr. Way and S. 9th St., as soon as August 3.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, N. I Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 8th Street, Earnest Brazill Street, S. 13th Street, S. 14th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of July 27

Where

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – northbound lane closure.

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to J Street – lane restriction.

Division Avenue at N. I Street intersection – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to 6th Avenue – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th St. on west side of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to S. L Street – street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 11th Street to S. 15th Street northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

Earnest Brazill Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 13th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure possible later this week.

S. 14th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure possible later this week.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.