City of DuPont LTAC Applications Now Open

City of DuPont 2021 LTAC Part A applications are now open and will close Friday, August 14, 2020. LTAC grants are used for activities that promote and increase tourism as well as for capital expenditures of municipal tourism?related facilities.

Due to COVID-19, City Hall is closed to the public. To submit your application, mail it to City Hall using the address below or email egowenlock@dupontwa.gov. Electronic signatures are acceptable during this 2021 Part A Application process.

City of DuPont

Attention: Erin Gowenlock

1700 Civic Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

For questions, contact Finance Director Carma Oaksmith at coaksmith@dupontwa.gov.

Application: www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4111/2021-DuPont-LTAC-Application