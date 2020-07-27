City of DuPont LTAC Applications Now Open

City of DuPont 2021 LTAC Part A applications are now open and will close Friday, August 14, 2020. LTAC grants are used for activities that promote and increase tourism as well as for capital expenditures of municipal tourism?related facilities.
Due to COVID-19, City Hall is closed to the public. To submit your application, mail it to City Hall using the address below or email egowenlock@dupontwa.gov. Electronic signatures are acceptable during this 2021 Part A Application process.
City of DuPont
Attention: Erin Gowenlock
1700 Civic Drive
DuPont, WA 98327
For questions, contact Finance Director Carma Oaksmith at coaksmith@dupontwa.gov.
Application: www.dupontwa.gov/DocumentCenter/View/4111/2021-DuPont-LTAC-ApplicationPrint This Post
