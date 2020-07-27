105 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 27

On July 27, we confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our totals are 4,516 cases and 106 deaths.
In the last 14 days, we’ve reported 1,257 cases. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 139.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 89.8. We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:
- 23% of cases are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.
- 40% of cases are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.
- We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types of gatherings in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.
- More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.
Why the high case numbers—and what can you do to stop COVID-19 from spreading?
See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we're tracking for the governor's Safe Start Washington Plan
