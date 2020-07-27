105 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 27

On July 27, we confirmed 105 new COVID-19 cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our totals are 4,516 cases and 106 deaths.

In the last 14 days, we’ve reported 1,257 cases. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 139.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 89.8. We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

23% of cases are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

40% of cases are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types of gatherings in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

