92 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 26

On July 26, we confirmed 92 new cases in Pierce County and new no deaths. Our totals are 4,411 cases and 106 deaths.

We have reported 1,212 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 134.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 86.6.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

23% of cases are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

40% of cases are among 20-39 year olds who make up 27% of our population.

We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types of gatherings in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Read more about the reasons for the increase in our cases—and what you can do—in this Reliable Source blog tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan tpchd.org/COVID19cases

We’re experiencing technical difficulties with our top dashboard. We will update it soon.