Update: Roundabout construction brings temporary detour at Militia Drive/Union Avenue in Tillicum

LAKEWOOD – Very soon, travelers who use the intersection of Militia Drive, Union Avenue and Berkeley Street in Lakewood’s Tillicum neighborhood will need to use alternate routes and plan additional time into their commute.

Beginning Monday, July 26 at 7 a.m., design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will close the westbound lane of Union Avenue approaching the intersection of Berkeley Street and Militia Drive.

The eastbound lane will remain open for travelers. The westbound lane closure, which will be in place for three weeks, allows crews to finish building a new roundabout that connects the three streets. Some of the work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled.

During the closure, the following will be in place:

Westbound Union Avenue drivers will detour using West Thorne Lane SW, Portland Avenue SW or Maple Street SW.

Drivers will be able to enter Camp Murray on Militia Drive from Berkeley Street.

There will be no change to how drivers exit Camp Murray.

It is important to note that this temporary lane closure will increase congestion during commute hours. Local businesses remain open and accessible during the construction.

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane overpasses, which included adding roundabouts to local street connections to move traffic through intersections more quickly.

Information about construction projects on state highways in Pierce County can be found on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.