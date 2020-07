Press Release from Friends of Maia Espinoza.

Superintendent candidate Maia Espinoza has been endorsed by State Senator and former President Pro Tempore Tim Sheldon.

Monica Marchetti, Espinoza’s campaign manager stated, “Maia is going to be a superintendent for all of Washington. That’s why she is proud to have the endorsement of Democrats, Republicans, and independents. We are proud to have the support of Senator Sheldon.”