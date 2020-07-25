Come Play Golf With Clover Park Rotary!

Submitted by Clover Park Rotary.

We are putting the FUN in Fundraising with our 3rd Annual Golf Tournament, Saturday August 1st, at the American Lake Veterans Golf Course (ALVGC)! With golf being one of the best social distancing-friendly outdoor activities, our tournament is organized to ensure everyone stays healthy, and still offers a great time!

Last Year’s Tournament Welcome

Clover Park Rotary is a long-time supporter of ALVGC, which is 100% volunteer-run, and provides a vital recreation and rehabilitation resource for military veterans. We sponsor a hole (#14), and contribute substantial funds to the organization every year. The course is known as a “Hidden Gem” by the golfing community, due to its recently-added Back Nine, which was designed at no cost by legendary golfer Jack Nicklaus. Mr. Nicklaus has also donated a re-design of the original Front Nine, which will get underway in September.

You Will Have A Ball at Our Tournament!

Aside from the enjoyment of playing golf with friends and family, our tournament features some special activities and benefits, including an “Air Cannon” on the short par-4 15th hole. Golfers will be able to fire their ball from the tee, and land it on the green almost 300 yards away! Every player, whether a low handicap golfer or occasional weekend duffer, will have a good chance to make the shot of a lifetime…a Hole-In-One/Albatross! Some great prizes will be at stake for the top teams, plus prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin, and a hole-in-one. We’ll also have a raffle drawing for items such as TrueLinkswear gift cards, caddie services at Chambers Bay, golf clubs, bags, balls, and apparel.

Cost per player is only $125, which includes the round of golf, use of a power cart, and a box lunch. It’s a “Scramble/Best Ball” format, with teams individually teeing off from Holes # 1 and # 10, starting at 8:00 a.m., and continuing until around noon.

Online registration is quick and easy! Just go to our website, www.cloverparkrotary.org , and click on the secure link at the lower left corner of the page. Team captains and single players will be notified of their tee times by email.

Don’t wait! Register now to make sure you’ll get to join in the fun, while supporting some great community organizations!

Clover Park Rotary’s Sponsored Hole

Clover Park Rotary is one of two Rotary Clubs in Lakewood. Our mission is to benefit our local, national, and world community by a combination of charitable donations to community organizations (Foodbanks, schools, and other service groups), service projects (we’re currently restoring the South Sound Wildlife Area off Phillips Rd SW into a first-class nature preserve and park), and supporting Rotary’s Worldwide “End Polio Now” initiative.