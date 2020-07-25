95 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed July 25

On July 25, we confirmed 95 new cases in Pierce County and 2 deaths that occurred in early- and mid-July where COVID-19 is now confirmed as the cause and is listed on the death certificates. Our totals are 4,322 cases and 106 deaths.

The two deaths now confirmed with COVID-19 as the cause are:

A man in his 70s from University Place with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Central Pierce County.

We have reported 1,193 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 132.3. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 85.2.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

-15 of today’s cases came from testing at Cascade Park Garden in Tacoma. Testing at congregate care facilities continues to help us identify and limit the spread of COVID-19 among some of our most vulnerable residents.

-We see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

-One quarter of the cases are among 20-29 year olds who make up 14% of our population.

-We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types of gatherings in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

-More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases, and we see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

Read more about the reasons for the increase in our cases—and what you can do—in this Reliable Source blog – tpchd.org/Home/Components/Blog/Blog/31649/333

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan – tpchd.org/COVID19cases