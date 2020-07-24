Steilacoom Town Administrator June 24 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – August 4, 2020, at 6:30 PM via a “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Planning Commission – August 10, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – August 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM via “Zoom” meeting. Additional information is on the meeting agenda.

Preservation and Review Board – August 26, 2020 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2020 Farmers’ Market commenced Wednesday, June 17th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM and given the new distancing requirements, Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

COVID-19 Testing:

Pierce County in partnership with the Town provided an opportunity for COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. 322 individuals were tested.

Pierce County will be conducting additional testing at the following sites in the coming weeks:

07/28/2020 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

07/29/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

08/12/2020 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

08/19/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

09/16/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

10/21/2020 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Additional information may be obtained at www.tpchd.org/healthy-people/diseases/covid-19/testing-information#mobile or www.piercecountywa.gov/6758/Covid-19-Mobile-Testing

Business, Rental, and Utility Assistance Programs:

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act was passed by Congress. The CARES Act provides fast and direst economic assistance for American workers, families, and small businesses, and preserves jobs. The Town received funding through the State of Washington and the Mayor and Town

Council authorized funds to be used for the following programs:

1. Town of Steilacoom Business Assistance Program. Business Assistance Application

2. Town of Steilacoom Utility Assistance Program. Utility Assistance Application

3. Town of Steilacoom Rental Assistance Program. Rental Assistance Application

To apply, residents should download the appropriate application form from the Town’s official website, fill it out, and submit it to:

Town of Steilacoom

Attn: Paul Loveless

1030 Roe Street

Steilacoom, Washington 98388

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

The Town is currently registering for Summer Camp which started Monday, June 15th. Additional information available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076.

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 6 AM to 6 PM at Cherrydale School. Staff is currently working out the details and anticipates opening registration on August 3rd.

Public Safety:

Public Safety responded to the following significant events over the past week:

118 total incidents

3 medical aid responses

33 suspicious circumstance/security checks

4 responses for a person in crisis/welfare checks

5 incidents of domestic disturbance

10 parking enforcement responses

1 commercial burglary

1 vehicle prowl

During the evening of July 22, Public Safety responded to a significant event on Lafayette Street, to include assistance from the DuPont and Lakewood Police Departments, as well as the Washington State Patrol. Public Safety resolved the involved safety concerns without injury to any officers or other involved parties.

A number of Public Safety officers remain in quarantine, due to a past likely exposure to COVID-19.

During the closure of the Public Safety building, we have received an increase in items left within our mailbox, to include prescription medications. We request citizens to refrain from placing any items within our mailbox, and remind everyone that our medication disposal program can still be conducted via telephone contact at (253) 581-0110

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued painting roadway pavement markings and parking lot lines including Public Safety, Community Center, and Sunnyside Beach; continued mowing rights-of-way and open ditches; performed pavement patching in the vicinity of Adams Street and Pierce Street; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew responded to an unplanned power outage in the vicinity of Champion Street and 3rd Street created by faulty wire; finished working on and energized the cable connections along Steilacoom Boulevard; performed vault and substation controller maintenance; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Electric Department with the unplanned power outage and cable connections along Steilacoom Boulevard; continued inspections of the Norberg Development; continued hydrant maintenance and painting; collected water samples for nitrate testing and disinfection byproduct testing consistent with DOH guidelines; continued sewer jetting; and performed other routine maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed buildings and grounds maintenance activities including mowing; continued maintaining the hanging baskets; provided support for the Farmers’ Market; adjusted sprinkler heads and water flow on various irrigation systems; assisted with a community memorial bench project along the 5th Street waterway south of Gove Street; assisted with the completion of the Eagle Scout project at the Chambers Street entrance to Farrell’s Marsh; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Pierce County Library System – Curbside Pick-up:

Starting July 20th, pick up books, movies, magazines and other items at the Pierce County Library System’s newly launched curbside service. People can use this fast, easy service, by reserving their items and scheduling a pickup time.

“We have missed seeing our readers and are thrilled to launch Library Curbside,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “While checkouts of online e-books and audiobooks have soared in the past four months while the library buildings continue to be closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, many of us are eager to turn the paper pages of a real physical book. We are excited to offer this contactless, safe service.”

Get Library Curbside at Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Summit, Sumner and University Place Pierce County Libraries seven days a week:

Sunday: 1-4:40 p.m.

Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Library Curbside at Fife Pierce County Library will be available six days a week:

Monday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday: 1-7pm

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Follow these steps to use Library Curbside:

If a person does not have a library card, they can get one immediately online at www.piercecountylibrary.org/ecard.aspx?id=1502.

The Library will text, email or call when items are ready for pick up. Once notified hold requests are ready, reserve a time to pick up items at Library Curbside, via curbside.pcls.us, mobile app (www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/mobile-app.htm) or calling the local Pierce County Library (www.piercecountylibrary.org/branches/branch-listing.htm). At the Library Curbside booking time, drive to the library and through a contactless service, staff puts the items in the trunk, near the rear of the vehicle, or at a designated space for walk up / bike up service.

If people don’t know what to choose, they may select a Grab Bag with three staff-selected items based upon a few questions to get to know the reader. The more description the better staff can match new titles for a reader.

People may also get Print Pickup of 8 ½ x 11-inch size prints at Library Curbside. Individuals may print up to $3.00 in typical print charges per week with their library card, and that works out to 30 black and white copies, six color copies or a combination.

In addition, people getting curbside service may select an Activity Pack with activities to spark ideas and creativity for all ages.

People may walk-up or bike-up for Library Curbside appointments and those without an appointment can follow information posted outside of the library buildings. Although, people without appointments should expect longer wait times.

Social distancing and masks are required for contactless Library Curbside service. In compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requirements from the Washington State Office of the Governor, everyone age five and over must wear a face covering while on library grounds.

The Library Curbside service has some similarities to grocery, meal or package pickup offered by restaurants and other businesses. The Library plans to offer Library Curbside at more libraries throughout the summer.

Also, this summer Pierce County Library is hosting a wide array of other services, and it encourages people of all ages to sign up for and enjoy Summer Reading.

More information: curbside.us.pcls

