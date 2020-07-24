Pierce County Council July 27 Meeting

The Pierce County Council will meet on July 27 at 1:30 pm to discuss the following items:

Call to Order Roll Call Approval of Agenda CARES Act Weekly Report – Presenter: Gary Robinson, Director of Finance, (253) 798-7450 2020-2021 Pierce County Budget Review – Presenter: Paul Bocchi, Senior Legislative Analyst, (253) 798-7304 Adjournment

The meeting will take place remotely. Remote public participation is provided by calling into 253-215-8782 (Webinar ID 921 5903 3811).