Pierce County Council July 27 Meeting

The Pierce County Council will meet on July 27 at 1:30 pm to discuss the following items:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Roll Call
  3. Approval of Agenda
  4. CARES Act Weekly Report – Presenter:  Gary Robinson, Director of Finance, (253) 798-7450
  5. 2020-2021 Pierce County Budget Review – Presenter:  Paul Bocchi, Senior Legislative Analyst, (253) 798-7304
  6. Adjournment

The meeting will take place remotely. Remote public participation is provided by calling into 253-215-8782 (Webinar ID 921 5903 3811).

