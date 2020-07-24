The Suburban Times

Obituary Notices – July 24, 2020

New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral HomeJeong Pak; Doris Wiggins; Dorothy Yager.

Powers Funeral Home:  Pearl Simpton.

Hill Funeral HomeAshley Okert.

Week’s Dryer MortuaryPatricia Joy (Wamboldt) Dobberstein.

