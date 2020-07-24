Mobile COVID-19 Testing in Lakewood and University Place

Two mobile COVID-19 testing trailers are scheduled in Lakewood and University Place.

The first will be on Wednesday, July 29 at West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 21, located at 5000 Steilacoom Blvd SW in Lakewood. The next will be on Tuesday, August 4 in the vacant lot across from West Pierce Fire & Rescue Station 31, located at 3631 Drexler Drive W in University Place. Both events will run from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

For more information, please visit West Pierce Fire & Rescue’s testing webpage or the Tacoma-Pierce County Healthy Department’s website.

