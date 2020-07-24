In it for the long-term

By Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County Executive.

Have you tried to buy a bike, lately? What about adopting a shelter pet for quarantine company? These and other popular items are in short supply, thanks to the ripple effect of the pandemic. In the case of abandoned puppies, that’s a great thing they are getting new forever homes. However, we are likely to see shortages in goods that are part of a now broken global supply chain.

Another popular item are RVs. I can only assume that since people are not flying, they must be hitting the relative safety of the road and seeing parts of Washington in a different way.

When the virus first hit, perhaps you were optimistic like me and thought we’d just need to “gut it out” for a while until the pandemic came and went. Clearly, that’s not the case and we will be in this disruptive, disconcerting place for the foreseeable future.

This new world we are in requires us to re-look at how we are doing things. Not only how each of us does our work but how we reach out to those we serve.

That’s why I was pleased to hear we are focused on reaching out to our residents where they’re “at.” To that end, we are strategically placing advertising for those who will benefit most in the places they already visit.

For example, research shows that our Veterans are avid listeners of KIRO Radio. So, our team in Human Services is creating an ad campaign that talks about how we can assist them with messages targeted directly to them during the times they listen the most.

Likewise, we are buying television advertising during shows most popular with renters so that they know there is help available to them as they may be struggling to make their monthly rent payments.

Check out the housing assistance video here:

And, be sure to help spread the word by sharing these and other messages in your social networks.

You’ll see and hear more of these messages as time goes on. Because, not only are we in this for the long-term, we are all in this together.

First published on the Pierce County website.