2020 Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt Starts August 5

If you love healthy competition, the chance to win cool prizes, and exploring downtown Tacoma, the Walk Tacoma Scavenger Hunt is for you! Taking place virtually August 5 – 12, the free challenge will send you on a journey through downtown to decode clues, do activities, and visit locations on foot, on bike, or by bus and Link. All participants are asked to wear a face covering and stay socially distanced during their hunt.

The event, sponsored by Pierce Transit, Xfinity, Commencement Bank, Spaceworks Tacoma and Downtown Tacoma Partnership will be 100% virtual. Participants should register online by Monday, August 3rd, and will receive details and clue sheets via email at noon on Wednesday, August 5th. On the hunt, participants complete as many activities and questions as possible. Results are due by noon on Wednesday, August 12th by submitting your answers through a form at www.downtownonthego.org. In-person registration will be available at the Downtown On the Go Shop (on S. 11th between Pacific Ave. and Commerce St.) on Monday, August 3rd from 4pm-6pm. There will also be an option to drop off answers in-person and collect prizes at the DOTG Shop on August 12th from 11am-1pm and 4pm-6pm. Appropriate social distancing and wearing of face masks will be required.

Build a team of colleagues from work, grab a pal or two, work individually, or bring the family to learn more about active transportation, explore great Tacoma locations, and get out into the community. All ages are welcome. Scavenger hunters can work individually or create a team up to five members. Prizes will be awarded to teams and individuals who achieve certain point levels based on responses and activities. Earn all possible points and automatically be entered to win a Grand Prize package including prizes from Spaceworks Tacoma, Pierce Transit, Xfinity and Commencement Bank. Participants can opt to donate their prizes to local organizations, Nativity House and YWCA! Engage with Downtown On the Go social media during the hunt by using unique hashtags, sharing photos and checking in at specific locations. Don’t forget to bring your smartphone!

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their eleventh year, encourage people to enjoy downtown on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 walks will be virtual and can be accessed on the walk page at www.downtownongthego.org. For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.