115 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases confirmed July 24

On July 24, we confirmed 115 new cases in Pierce County and no new deaths. Our totals are 4,227 cases and 104 deaths.

We have reported 1,177 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 as of yesterday is 130.5. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days as of yesterday is 84.1.

We’ve seen record daily case numbers lately:

We see clusters of cases throughout Pierce County.

22% of the cases are among 20-29 year olds, who make up 14% of our population.

We see an increase of cases or secondary transmissions from Fourth of July and all types in Phase 2 where people are not physical distancing and not wearing face coverings–social, business, civic, political, athletic, religious–any type of gathering.

More businesses are experiencing small numbers of cases.

