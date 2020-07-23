Statement From Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards on Signing on to the Mayor’s Pledge to Address Police Use of Force Policies

Tuesday morning (July 21), I joined mayors across the nation in signing the 4-part pledge developed by the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance to engage our community in reviewing Tacoma’s use of force policies.

For many years, I have been an advocate for meaningful criminal justice reform that provides greater safety for those communities that are traditionally marginalized, especially our African-American residents. While the City Council, City Manager, and I have not remained complacent, it is clear that we must do more.

Like many cities across America, we must take stronger actions to remove systemic racism from all government institutions, including the Tacoma Police Department, and I commit to being a leader in that effort.