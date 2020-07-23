Fort Nisqually announces cancelation of 38th Annual Brigade Encampment

Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is deeply disappointed to announce that after 37 years of hosting its annual Brigade Encampment, this year’s event scheduled for August 8-9, 2020 will be canceled.

When the museum temporarily closed in March, notice was given that public events would be cancelled until further notice based on the state’s phased reopening plans. As Pierce County remains in Phase 2 of Washington State’s Safe Start Plan, the museum has reduced and revised public services in accordance with state and public health guidance. The Fort adopted new protocols for the safety of our community, guests and volunteers prior to reopening last week.

Under Phase 2, Fort Nisqually has been allowed to provide day camps as a vital community service and is recognized as an outdoor recreational facility for our general admission guests. In order to maintain public safety standards, guests are required to purchase admission online, wear an appropriate face covering for all those over five years of age, maintain social distancing recommendations of six feet or more, and abide by reduced capacity within the facility.

Guests are encouraged to safely visit with living history interpreters located throughout the museum to hear about the Fort’s history, experience 19th century activities and walk through the Fort’s gardens. Be sure to check out the heritage breed chickens and greet our Fort cats Mahsie and Eena.

Located in Tacoma’s Point Defiance Park, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum is a restoration of the Hudson’s Bay Company outpost on Puget Sound. Guests experience life in Washington Territory during the 1850s. Nine buildings are open to the public, including two National Historic Landmarks—the Granary and the Factors House — and a Visitor Center with Museum Store.

General Admission: family $30 (2 Adults + up to 6 children); children 3 and younger admitted free. For individual admission rates and more information visit FortNisqually.org or call (253) 404-3970.

