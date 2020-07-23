The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Former UP students form groups to address racial injustices | Tacoma News Tribune

By Leave a Comment

“We’re not only trying to focus on Curtis. We’re going to try and move on to other schools in the community, anywhere we can help, really.”

Read more: Former UP students form groups to address racial injustices | Tacoma News Tribune

Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *