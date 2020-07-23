Clover Park graduates share their stories

Jessica Niemi Harrison Preparatory School Harrison Prep senior Jessica Niemi wants to make a difference in her community and the world. “I grew up as a military child and lived all over the world,” she said. “Being able to give back to my country is very important to me.” She fostered her desire to help others while serving as key club president at Harrison Prep. The role gave her an opportunity to volunteer with the Lakewood Community Garden and help classmates who don’t have the resources at home they need to be successful. When she began her tenure as president, the club itself needed someone to step up and help build for the future. She rolled up her sleeves and worked with the club advisor to implement and execute a plan to increase membership and design what the future of the club would look like. Jessica is also a four-year member of the school’s knowledge bowl team and earned a 4.0 cumulative GPA during her time at Harrison Prep. In addition to being focused on her studies, Jessica believes in showing good character at every opportunity. “I think it’s important to be a good role model,” she said. “You can always push yourself to be the best person you can be.” Jessica will attend Columbia University this fall. She plans to major in either political science or financial economics and wants to work in embassies around the world.

Valentino Gomez-Bernal

Harrison Preparatory School

Harrison Prep senior Valentino Gomez-Bernal believes in the idea that you never stop learning and that every day gives you the opportunity to gain new knowledge.

That mindset helped fuel his quest to earn an International Baccalaureate diploma and kept him focused on his school work.

Outside of the classroom, Valentino enjoyed participating in clubs that gave him opportunities to help others and share his culture. He was a member of the school’s International Club, Spanish Honor Society and National Honor Society and served as treasurer of the key club.

“My parents always taught me to do the right thing and help others when I can,” he said.

Valentino is interested in a career in medicine but doesn’t want to be a doctor. He will be attending the University of Washington-Tacoma next year with the intention of earning a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences. He wants to design prosthetics and robotic arms.

“I’ve always enjoyed math and science,” he said. “I am intrigued by the idea of helping other people while aspiring to do what I like best.”