Utility work near Tacoma General Hospital continues

Crews continue installing utilities underground on MLK Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department. MLK Jr. Way is open to northbound traffic from 6th Avenue to Division Avenue. To access the Emergency Department, follow MLK Jr. Way north to 5th St. Please allow extra time to arrive to your appointment.

Crews continue to install track on Stadium Way near I-705 and near Stadium High School, on Division Avenue between Yakima Avenue and J Street, and on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hilltop. The contractor plans to move the track installation south on MLK Jr. Way to the area between S. 11th St. and S. 15th St. either late this week or early next week. In addition, crews are installing stormwater pipes and structures on S. 8th Street.

In the Stadium District, N. 1st Street is open to two-way traffic. Please stop by N. 1st St. to see the tracks in the street and shop Stadium!

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to open the I-705 ramps as soon as Monday, July 27. When the I-705 ramps open, large trucks will be detoured from the I-705 off-ramp to Commerce St. This truck detour will be in place during construction on Stadium Way in front of Stadium High School.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions on I-705 ramps, Stadium Way, Commerce Street, Division Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 5th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 10th Street, S. 11th Street, and S. 17th Street.

When

Week of July 20

Where

I-705 ramps at Stadium Way – ramps closure.

Stadium Way from S. 4th St. to I-705 – street closed to thru-traffic. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from S. 4th St. to Tacoma Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Commerce Street from 7th St. to I-705 – street closure. To access Commerce St. from I-705, take the City Center exit.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Tacoma Avenue – street closure.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to J Street – lane restriction.

Division Avenue at S. I St. intersection – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Baker driveway to S. 5th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 5th St. on west side of MLK Jr. Way – intersection closure later this week.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 7th St. to S. 9th St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 8th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 10th St. to Earnest Brazill St. – northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 10th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure. Intersection may open later this week.

S. 11th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure. Intersection may open later this week.

Earnest Brazill Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure possible later this week.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.