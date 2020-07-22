Goodwill Launches Digital Work Opportunity Center

TACOMA, WA – Thanks to a generous grant from The Community Foundation of SW Washington, Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region has developed a Digital Work Opportunity Center (DWOC) in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Goodwill Connect provides job seekers with access to Goodwill’s free job training programs and career pathway services through an online learning portal, providing a safe, no-contact alternative to in-person job training.

“From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, our Workforce Development team has provided virtual job training and support services to our many students and clients and now our Digital Work Opportunity Center bolsters those offerings,” said Eu-wanda Eagans, Senior Vice President of Workforce Development at Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region. “As the crisis continued and more people lost their jobs, we knew that Goodwill’s work would be more important than ever and that we needed a new way to deliver our services to job seekers throughout our region.”

Anyone with an internet-connected device can access online training through the Goodwill DWOC. By texting a keyword to Goodwill’s short code (digital number), they’ll receive a link to register and will be contacted by a member of Goodwill’s Workforce Development team. In addition to free job training, job seekers can access Goodwill’s Career Hub and connect with career counselors, job databases, and many other resources.

“Now more than ever, it is critical to provide access to free job training programs to as many people as possible, so we are thrilled to launch the Goodwill Digital Work Opportunity Center across our 15-county region,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President and CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region.

Goodwill Connect offers a selection of Goodwill’s full suite of programs online with plans to add additional programs in the future.

Job Training Programs and Career Pathway Services Available Through Goodwill Connect:

Career Readiness Education & Development (CRED)

An innovative training course that provides those looking for work or to advance their career with the skills necessary to become successful employees. Topics covered include math and computer basics, career planning and placement assessment, work fundamentals such as written and verbal communications, customer service, working with a team, and help with personal finances. Upon completion, students will receive Goodwill’s Career Readiness Credential. Although career readiness training is always useful, it is critical during this time of labor market and economic uncertainties.

· Next class begins in September. Registration information will be available at www.goodwillwa.org in the coming weeks.

IT Fundamentals Certificate Program

This new six-week course helps people enhance their overall computer knowledge with an emphasis on device security, configuring, computer language and coding concepts, managing software applications, setting up databases, and an understanding of Microsoft Office Word and Excel. Upon completion of the course, students will be prepared to take the CompTIA ITF Certification exam, which helps professionals determine if they have a competency for information technology and if it is the right career path for them. Upon certification, students will be qualified for a variety of positions with starting salaries up to $62,000 per year.

· Registration currently open (ends July 26)

· Class begins August 3

· To register, Text: “DWOC Register” To: 565-12

· For more information or registration help email: ComputerSkills

PC Technician A+

A new 18-week course that prepares people for jobs in the informational technology field. Disciplines covered include networking and IT security, PC operating system functionality and troubleshooting, performing safety procedures, and PC workstation installation and maintenance and programming. The course prepares students for the Comp TIA A+ certification. Upon completion of the exam, students will be qualified for a variety of positions with starting salaries up to $80,000 per year.

· Registration July 27 – August 28)

· Class begins September 14

· To register, Text: “DWOC Connect” To: 565-12

· For more information or registration help email: ComputerSkills

(Note: The IT Fundamentals and PC Technician programs are offered thanks to a grant from Boeing received through Goodwill’s Military & Veteran Services program and, while open to any applicant, military veterans, spouses and dependents will be given priority enrollment.)

Personal Finances

This program is offered through Goodwill’s Financial Opportunity Center (FOC) and can help individuals gain the skills to obtain financial freedom and build a more stable future no matter your income level or where you start your financial journey. Topics covered include improving your credit, dealing with debt collectors, paying off student loans, working to own a home, investing at any income level, and retirement planning just to name a few. One-on-one financial coaching is available to course completers. Income eligible Tacoma Public Utility customers receive an extra utility credit for course completion.

· Class is ongoing

· To register, Text: “FOC Register” To: 565-12

· For more information or registration help email: FOC or call (253) 573-6750

About Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region:

We believe that every person has the opportunity to learn, work, and thrive in all aspects of life.

Our mission is to help people reach their fullest potential through education, job placement, and career pathway services made possible by community donations, purchases and partnerships.

As we deliver our mission, we are committed to becoming an anti-racist organization and advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion for all.

As a nonprofit social enterprise serving 15 counties in Washington, Goodwill leverages its thrift store revenue and community support to provide people with free career path training, life skills education, and job placement services in a variety of fields. Programs are funded from the income generated by our 35 thrift retail stores and ecommerce operations (www.shopgoodwill.com) and through generous financial gifts, public/private grants, and partnerships.