Drive up to a Pierce County Library and pick up books, movies and more

PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – Starting July 20 pick up books, movies, magazines and other items at the Pierce County Library System’s newly launched curbside service. People can use this fast, easy service, by reserving their items and scheduling a pick up time.

“We have missed seeing our readers and are thrilled to launch Library Curbside,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “While checkouts of online e-books and audiobooks have soared in the past four months while the library buildings continue to be closed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, many of us are eager to turn the paper pages of a real physical book. We are excited to offer this contactless, safe service.”

Get Library Curbside at Gig Harbor, Lakewood, Parkland/Spanaway, South Hill, Summit, Sumner and University Place Pierce County Libraries seven days a week:

Sunday: 1-4:40 p.m.

Monday- Thursday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Library Curbside at Fife Pierce County Library will be available six days a week:

Monday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesday: 1-7pm

Wednesday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Follow these steps to use Library Curbside:

Using a Pierce County Library card, select and place a hold on the books, movies or other items through the Library’s online catalog (polariscatalog.piercecountylibrary.org/polaris/default.aspx).

· If a person does not have a library card, they can get one immediately online at www.piercecountylibrary.org/ecard.aspx?id=1502.

The Library will text, email or call when items are ready for pick up. Once notified hold requests are ready, reserve a time to pick up items at Library Curbside, via curbside.pcls.us, mobile app (www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/mobile-app.htm) or calling the local Pierce County Library (www.piercecountylibrary.org/branches/branch-listing.htm). At the Library Curbside booking time, drive to the library and through a contactless service, staff puts the items in the trunk, near the rear of the vehicle, or at a designated space for walk up / bike up service.

If people don’t know what to choose, they may select a Grab Bag with three staff-selected items based upon a few questions to get to know the reader. The more description the better staff can match new titles for a reader.

People may also get Print Pickup of 8 ½ x 11 inch size prints at Library Curbside. Individuals may print up to $3.00 in typical print charges per week with their library card, and that works out to 30 black and white copies, six color copies or a combination.

In addition, people getting curbside service may select an Activity Pack with activities to spark ideas and creativity for all ages.

People may walk-up or bike-up for Library Curbside appointments and those without an appointment can follow information posted outside of the library buildings. Although, people without appointments should expect longer wait times.

Social distancing and masks are required for contactless Library Curbside service. In compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and requirements from the Washington State Office of the Governor, everyone age five and over must wear a face covering while on library grounds.

The Library Curbside service has some similarities to grocery, meal or package pickup offered by restaurants and other businesses. The Library plans to offer Library Curbside at more libraries throughout the summer.

Also, this summer Pierce County Library is hosting a wide array of other services, and it encourages people of all ages to sign up for and enjoy Summer Reading.

More information:curbside.us.pcls